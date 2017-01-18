Colorado company lands $145M contract to build bridge on North Carolina's Outer Banks

About 13 miles from where crews are erecting the massive, 2.5-mile Bonner Bridge over Oregon Inlet, plans are materializing for a new bridge at Rodanthe. (Photo: NCDOT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Flatiron Constructors of Broomfield will be taking the lead in building a 2.4-mile bridge on North Carolina's Outer Banks islands.

The bridge is at the community of Rodanthe on Hatteras Island. Weeks after snagging federal approval to build the Rodanthe bridge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a design-build contract to Flatiron, a big milestone in what will still be a lengthy process to make the bridge a reality.

Flatiron bid $145.3 million on the project.

But a year of paperwork and right-of-way acquisition stretch between now and when construction can start, says NCDOT project engineer Pablo Hernandez.

