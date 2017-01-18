Colorado cybersecurity startup lands $25 million for expansion

Scott Chasin, CEO and co-founder of ProtectWise (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver cybersecurity startup ProtectWise Inc. has raised another $25 million in venture backing that will help the company add dozens of jobs, likely doubling in size for the second consecutive year.

ProtectWise announced the investment this morning. Arsenal Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital Partners, Tola Capital and other strategic investors participated in the round, the company’s B round.

Three-year-old ProtectWise expects to expand its sales and marketing and hire for similar types of skills in coming months to get the word out about its technology more broadly, said Scott Chasin, CEO and co-founder of the company.

ProtectWise doubled its payroll to 70 in 2016, and it should see a similar scale of growth this year with the funding, he said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iJ9jSi

