Colorado data center company selling to New York firm

Cologix CEO Grant van Rooyen (Photo: PAUL HARTMANN, COURTESY OF COLOGIX)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A leading Colorado data center company is being purchased by a New York investment firm.

Private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners of New York City is buying a "majority interest" in Denver-based Cologix, which operates 24 data centers in nine North American markets.

Terms of the deal weren't announced but earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported about the possibility of a sale, estimating the value of Cologix at $1.25 billion.

