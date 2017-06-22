Colorado driver's license fees to increase

Starting next month, you’ll have to pay a little more to get a Colorado driver’s license.
The Colorado Department of Revenue announced a $1 increase – from $26 to $27 – starting on July 1.
The department says the increase is to offset the cost of providing Division of Motor Vehicles driver services.
All other fees will remain the same.
For additional fee information, visit: http://bit.ly/2sFD7pD
