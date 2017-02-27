Colorado goes easy on corporate income taxes

Tax written on a calculator (Photo: Peter Dazeley, (c) Peter Dazeley)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amid the national debate over U.S. corporate tax rates, Colorado companies have one thing going for them: The state has among the lowest corporate income tax rates in the nation.

That’s according to a report today from the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that tracks fiscal policies at the federal, state and local levels.

Colorado is one of 44 states (along with the District of Columbia) that levy a corporate income tax on top of the 35 percent federal rate. But of those states that do collect a local corporate tax, Colorado’s rate of 4.63 percent is the third lowest, ahead of just North Carolina (3 percent) and North Dakota (4.31 percent).

At the other extreme is Iowa, with a top marginal tax rate of 12 percent, followed by Pennsylvania (9.99 percent) and Minnesota (9.8 percent).

