Colorado region's economy advances, says Fed's Beige Book

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The economy in Colorado and neighboring states “increased modestly” over the last several weeks, with most business sectors “optimistic about growth in the next few months,” the U.S. Federal Reserve System reported today in its latest six-week "Beige Book" report.

The survey of business leaders charts winners and losers in the regional economy in December and early January, spanning the six-week period ending Jan. 9.

The regional Beige Book covers the Fed's Kansas City-based 10th District, which includes Colorado and some or all of six neighboring states.

The Beige Book is based on interviews with a sample of business executives representing key industries in each district, as well as economists and market experts. The Fed refers in the report to those surveyed as "contacts."

