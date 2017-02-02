Colorado Retail Council backs business effort to fight import tax

Shipping containers stand at a container terminal in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: BRENDON THORNE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - More than 100 companies and trade associations, including the Colorado Retail Council, have banded together to form Americans for Affordable Products, a new group designed to fight the import tax proposal under consideration in Washington.

The national group, launched Tuesday, plans a national advertising campaign to argue the tax would increase the prices of consumer staples, including food and gas.

The so-called Border Adjustment Tax of up to 20 percent on imports has been proposed by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, and President Donald Trump reportedly is considering the tax as one way to pay for a proposed wall along the Mexican border.

