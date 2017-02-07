Colorado state treasurer not letting up on quest to reform PERA

Colorado State Treasurer Walker Stapleton is asking Colorado lawmakers to change the composition of the PERA board to include more members with finace backgrounds and in a second bill asking lawmakers to cap employer contributions at the 2018 level. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - State Treasurer Walker Stapleton said he doesn’t want the state employee pension plan to be Colorado’s biggest unfunded liability.

But it is.

“As long as it is, I feel it’s my responsibility to keep talking about it,” he said.

Stapleton is asking Colorado lawmakers to change the composition of the Public Employees’ Retirement Association board to include more members with finance backgrounds, and in a second bill, asking lawmakers to cap employer contributions at the 2018 level.

