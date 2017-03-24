Colorado's federal research labs have $2.6B economic impact on state, says CU report

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden. (Photo: DENNIS SCHROEDER, PROVIDED BY NREL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's federally funded research facilities collectively contributed an estimated $2.6 billion to the state economy in 2015 and supported 17,600 jobs, according to a report from the University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business.

The report, by CU/Leeds business research associate Brian Lewandowski, assesses the impact of 33 federally funded research laboratories located in the state, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) facility in Boulder and the Crops Research Laboratory in Fort Collins.

Among the report's conclusions:

Federally funded labs in Colorado contributed a combined $2.6 billion to the state economy in fiscal year 2015 and $2.5 billion each in fiscal years 2013 and 2014.

The labs in 2015 employed 7,800 people directly and supported an additional 9,800 jobs involved in activities that support the labs, such as instrument makers and utility companies.

Ten of the labs "reported active commercialization programs, from tech transfer and licensed technology to spin-off companies and public-private partnerships with shared space or equipment," a report summary says.

