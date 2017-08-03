Car sales are down nationwide — but not in Colorado

Customers check out a car at the Stevinseon Toyota West dealership in Lakewood. (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While auto sales slumped nationwide through the first half of the year, the picture is brighter for Colorado dealers, a new report says.

Registrations of new vehicles in Colorado rose 8.4 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, and year-through-June figures are up 4.9 percent, with light trucks and SUVs leading the way, according to the latest monthly report from Auto Outlook Inc., released Wednesday by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Nationally, vehicle sales have declined each month through June from the same month of 2016, CNNMoney reports. If the trend continues, 2017 will be the first year since 2009 that U.S. car sales dropped from the previous year.

Meanwhile, new-vehicle registrations in Colorado have increased every month this year from 2016 levels through June except for an 18.4 percent decline in February.

