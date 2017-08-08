Spending too much on cable? Here's how to cut the cord and save money

Consumer Reports has tips on how you can cut the cord, save money and still watch your favorite TV shows. (Photo: Consumer Reports)

Think you’re spending too much money on cable TV? Close to 800,000 Americans dropped their traditional pay TV package in the first three months of 2017.

So maybe it’s time to shop around for online ways to get the shows and movies you want. Consumer Reports reveals some cord-cutting options that deliver the biggest savings.

There are also cable replacement services designed to replicate what a cable TV package provides, but at a lower cost.

The most recent ones are YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. They’re very similar. Both cost anywhere from $35 to $40 a month for 40 to 50 channels.

A package with internet, phone, Hulu with Live TV, Netflix Standard and Amazon Prime would cost you about $128 a month.

Someone who doesn’t need that many options could survive with an antenna for local stations, Netflix Basic and HBO Now. That would cost about $86 a month including internet.

And if you’re really interested in watching online-only content, you can just add some pay-per-view options from iTunes and Amazon Video for about $78 a month.

But Consumer Reports also says some people are finding when they add up all the services they’d need to get the shows they want, they’re not saving as much money as they thought and may be better sticking with a typical cable bundle.

