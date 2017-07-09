Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!

CLEVELAND, OH - Looking for the top bargains from Amazon Prime Day 2017? You've come to the right place!
This list of more than 100 top deals will allow you to easily find the best bargains and give you an advantage over millions of other shoppers. I've reviewed and handled EVERY single item on this list (it took 8 months for me to prepare for Prime Day).
We will have more updates throughout the day right here and on social media so if you are still searching for something else, you and your wallet are covered. Feel free to make a deal request right here if there's something you want to see.
We will continue to update this list, so reload for the latest deals!
If you don't have Prime and want to score FREE shipping on any item below, use this free 30 Day Amazon Prime Trial
TOP 6 DIGITAL DOOR BUSTERS:
67% Off Top-Rated Wireless Waterproof Headphones:
Was: $59.99
Now: $19.99
67% Off Best-Selling Sleep Pillows (Reduce snoring, stop pain):
Was: $90.99
Now: $39.99
$80 Off Alexa Amazon Echo - Deal On Prime Day Only
Was: $179.99
Now: $99.99
$35 Off Solar LED Garden Lights SIX Pack
Was: $70
Now: $35.99
78% Off Prime Day's Top Rated 8" Chef Knife Deal
Was: $50
Now: $10.97
Amazon Echo Dot
Was: $50
Now: $34.99+ (Prime Day Only)
SMARTPHONE TECH:
Apple iPhone and iPad Lightning Charge Cables
Was: $15.99
Now: $7.99
Android Micro USB Charge Cables (Top Rated)
Was: $9.99
Now: $2.99
TWO Apple / Android Smartphone Wall Chargers
Was: $26.99
Now: $8.99
Power Banks - Top Performing For Apple and Android
Was: $46.99
Now: $22.99
6 Smartphone and 6 AC Outlet Super Charger
Was: $49.99
Now: $17.99
58% Off Car Bluetooth Adapter For Smartphone Music Streaming:
Was: $35.99
Now: $14.99
Unlocked Smartphone Deals - Prime Member Exclusives
Universal Smartphone Stand
Was: $35
Now: $9
57% Off iPhone Flash Drives (Double Your Capacity) 64GB
Was: $79.99
Now: $32.99
73% Off Waterproof / Lifeproof Smartphone Case:
Was: $39.99
Now: $10.99
iPhone and Android Lens Kits, Top Rated
Was: $19.99
Now: $9.50
SMARTER HOME TECH:
70% Off Smart Outlets With Remote Control:
Was: $40.00
Now: $11.99
Amazon Echo and Alexa Products - Prime Day Pricing
50% Off Alexa Enabled WiFi Smart Outlets:
Was: $40
Now: $19.99
Wireless Doorbells Top Rated With Multiple Chimes:
Was: $40
Now: $13.99
75% Off TWO Cordless Dimmable LED Light Switches:
Was: $40
Now: $9.99
Bluetooth Speaker With LED Alarm Clock + Streaming:
Was: $80
Now: $39.99
Key Tracker and Wireless Item Locator:
Was: $45
Now: $18
HANDBAGS, BEAUTY & FASHION:
$50 Off Leather Fashion Shoulder Bags:
Was: $80
Now: $29.99
Women's Vintage Leather Handbags + Wallet:
Was: $81
Now: $36
Electric Vibrating Sonic Facial and Body Cleansing Brush:
Was: $69.99
Now: $35.99
Tabletop Swivel 360° Vanity Mirror with LED Lights and 7x Magnifying:
Was: $45.99
Now: $14.99
Women's Zip Enclosure Purses (Top Rated):
Was: $76
Now: $33
Amazon's Biggest Fashion Sale Of The Year
Top Watch Sale Of The Year (Men and Women)
BEST MASSAGE SYSTEMS EVER:
Neck and Shoulder Massager, Top Rated:
Was: $60
Now: $39.99
$70 Off Back Massage Chair System, Top Rated:
Was: $220
Now: $149.99
Handheld Electric Massage Unit:
Was: $55
Now: $20
DASH CAMS & ACTION CAMS:
$40 Off 4K Waterproof Action Cams + Accessories:
Was: $90
Now: $49.99
$50 Off Dashcams With Front and Back Cameras:
Was: $170
Now: $120
TABLETS & ACCESSORIES:
Smartphone and Tablet Stand: Apple and Android:
Was: $35
Now: $8.99
Portable Folding Keyboard With Touchpad:
Was: $80
Now: $35
$46 Off iPad Pro Keyboard Cases:
Was: $89
Now: $42.99
Alexa Enabled Fire Tablets - Prime Day Pricing
iClever iPad and Android Tablet Chargers
Was: $26.99
Now: $8.99
Tablet Flash Sale - Prime Day Pricing
CABLES & CHARGERS:
Power Bank With Built In Lightning Connector
Was: $47
Now: $23
Apple iPhone and iPad Lightning Charge Cables
Was: $15.99
Now: $7.99
Android Micro USB Charge Cables (Top Rated)
Was: $9.99
Now: $2.99
USB C to USB 3.0 THREE Pack, Top Rated
Was: $36
Now: $17.99
60% Off iClever QUICK Charge Tablet / Smartphone Chargers
CAR TECH:
Hands-Free Calling, Music Streaming & Phone Charger:
Was: $50
Now: $26.99
Universal Smartphone Car Mounts:
Was: $29
Now: $9.99
4-Device Car Charger
Was: $35.99
Now: $14.99
79% Off LED Flashlight & Vehicle Escape Tool (Top Rated):
Was: $80
Now: $16.99
Car Window Shade -19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows:
Was: $25.99
Now: $9.99
SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE:
Baby Monitor + WiFi Surveillance Camera: - 720p
Was: $120
Now: $49.99
WiFi Surveillance Camera + Baby Monitor: - 1080p
Was: $90
Now: $66
50% Off Multi Camera Surveillance System Units
Top Rated Motion Sensing Indoor / Outdoor LED Lights:
Was: $40
Now: $19.99 **Use code AUPRIME3
BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES & WIRELESS SPEAKERS:
TRUE Wireless Earbuds - Bluetooth, Top Rated:
Was: $60
Now: $29.99
67% Off Sports Wireless Waterproof Headphones:
Was: $59.99
Now: $19.99
67% Off Bamboo Wireless Stereo Bluetooth System:
Was: $220
Now: $66
78% Off LED Bluetooth Speakers + FM Radio
Was: $70
Now: $14.99
Bluetooth Speaker With Touch Controls:
Was: $65
Now: $29.99
Home Theater / Gaming Desktop Speaker System + Subwoofer:
Was: $100
Now: $49.99
$58 Off Karaoke System + Two Bluetooth Microphones
Was: $120.99
Now: $62.99
LAPTOPS, ROUTERS, WIFI BOOSTERS & MEMORY:
50% Off WiFi Signal Boosters & Dual Band Extenders:
Was: $99.98
Now: $49.99
Personal WiFi Signal Booster For Laptops / Desktops:
Was: $50
Now: $22
USB LED Flash Drives - Waterproof and Top Performing:
Was: $36
Now: $14.99
Android Wireless Flash Drive System / Apple / Windows:
Was: $45
Now: $19.99
Laptop Flash Sale - Prime Day 2017
HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS:
60% Off Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifiers
Was: $100
Now: $39.99
Diffusers and Ultrasonic Humidifiers:
Was: $60
Now: $27.95
77% Off Top Rated BBQ + Oven Gloves (BPA Free, FDA Approved):
Was: $69.99
Now: $16
79% Off LED Flashlight & Car Emergency Escape Tool (Top Rated):
Was: $80
Now: $16.99
Self Powered Emergency Radio + Emergency Flashlight:
Was: $29.99
Now: $15.00
Indoor / Outdoor Wireless Weather System:
Was: $31
Now: $18
78% Off Top Rated 8" Chef Knife Deal:
Was: $50
Now: $10.97
French Press Coffee & Tea Makers:
Was: $32
Now: $12
Stainless Steel Coffee Maker:
Was: $36
Now: $20
TV & STREAMING:
Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks - Lowest Prices - Prime Day Pricing
HDTV Streaming Antenna With Amplifiers For Indoors:
Was: $35
Now: $19.99
DVD & Blu Ray - Goldbox Amazon Prime Day Deals
TV Deals Prime Day 2017
DRONES & GAMING:
Enhance Gaming Headsets, Top Rated:
Was: $80
Now: $39.99
PC & Video Game Prime Day Deals
73% Off Virtual Reality Headsets + Controllers:
Was: $109.99
Now: $29.99
Mini Nano Drones
Was: $28.59
Now: $12
Drones With HD Cameras
Was: $70
Now: $35
TOYS & GAMES:
73% Off Top Fidget Spinners 3-5 Minute Spin:
Was: $30
Now: $7.99
50% Off Air Hockey Table Game:
Was: $100
Now: $57.99
62% Off Basketball Electric Shot Arcade Game
Was: $280
Now: $107
67% Off Cruiser Skateboards:
Was: $70
Now: $22
50% Off Indoor and Outdoor Garden Trampolines
GOgroove Bluetooth Speakers For Kids
Was: $20
Now: $9.99
HOME IMPROVEMENT & DIY DEALS:
75% Off TWO Cordless Dimmable LED Light Switches:
Was: $40
Now: $9.99
Wireless Laser Measuring Tape:
Was: $80
Now: $31
Multifunction Engraving Power Tool:
Was: $50
Now: $14
Dr. Meter No Contact Infrared Thermometer:
Was: $30
Now: $12
Floating Wall Shelves
Was: $48
Now: $23
Pocket Knife & 13 In 1 Utility Tool:
Was: $40
Now: $9
Ultimate Surge Protector + 6 AC + USB Power Strip:
Was: $50
Now: $18
$35 Off Solar LED Garden Lights SIX Pack:
Was: $70
Now: $35.99
Tactical Ultra Bright LED CREE Flashlights:
Was: $39
Now: $18
Motion Sensing Indoor / Outdoor LED Lights:
Was: $40
Now: $19.99
57% Off Top Rated Cordless Pet Grooming Kit:
Was: $46
Now: $20
FITNESS & OUTDOOR GEAR:
App Controlled Treadmill:
Was: $1000
Now: $530
50% Off Fitness Trampolines
50% Off Top Rated Electric Mountain Bikes:
Was: $1168
Now: $584
Rechargeable Portable USB Fans:
Was: $39
Now: $11
Snorkel Gear and Diving Masks Flash Sale
Was: $39.98
Now: $29.99
Camping, Tailgating & Stadium Seat:
Was: $80
Now: $10
Dual Focus Optic Wildlife Telescope (Top Rated)
Was: $39.99
Now: $13.99
Fitness Gear and Fitness Prime Day Accessory Sale
TRAVEL:
Gigantic Prime Day Luggage Sale
62% Off Car Cooling Window Sun Shades (2 Pack)
Was: $29.99
Now: $9.99
TWO TSA Approved Luggage Locks:
Was: $33
Now: $10.99
LED Reading Lights, Portable Folding Desk Lamp:
Was: $39
Now: $18
TWO Portable USB Phone / Tablet Chargers
Was: $26.99
Now: $8.99
Rechargeable Portable USB Fans:
Was: $39
Now: $11
Kids Backpacks
Was: $29.99
Now: $19.99
Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.
Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.
