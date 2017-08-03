How to lower your textbook costs up to 70%

USA TODAY Photo

CLEVELAND, OH - You can actually save as much as 90% on Monday but I'm going to stick with a more conservative number based on my tests over the course of the past few years.



In my continued quest to save you time and money, text book costs are rising faster that tuition costs. With a single text book demanding prices of $200 - $300, something needs to be done!



Students will vigorously price compare apartment costs and meal plan costs but less than half of the students I interviewed comparison shopped text book prices.



Whether it's due to time constraints or other pressure, there are great tools readily available. One of my favorite search engines to help students (and parents) lock in the lowest text book prices takes only seconds to use.



Simply type in the a text book or book title to this search engine and a price comparison algorithm presents the lowest prices in seconds. New, used, digital and even free textbook options are presented.



Whether a student wants to shop with eCampus.com, Chegg, Barnes & Noble or countless others including Amazon, this search engine is one of my frugal favorites.



Speaking of Amazon, a reminder that this free 6-month Amazon Prime Student Membership now includes additional text book savings and coupons up to 90%. Since the membership is free, it's worth a look especially since Amazon is one of the few companies with a great deal of control over publishers.



Looking for any additional back to school specific deals? Drop me a line right here. Happy Savings!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA