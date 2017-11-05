Could your cookware be making you sick?

CLEVELAND, OH - Are you one of the many people with Teflon cookware at home? The American Cancer Society states the following:

"The major health effect linked with Teflon is the potential release of dangerous fumes from coated pans that are overheated. These fumes can cause flu-like symptoms in humans (a condition known as polymer fume fever) and can be fatal to birds."

I went in search of some great non-stick cookware by viewer demand and quickly learned you have to be very careful what you choose.



Please take a look at your pots and pans at home. If they are unsafe, go out and by something that is not hazardous to your health. Our favorite deal below is certainly not the only deal in the country but a huge get.

TV's Chef Binks just tested the deal I found and calls it: "the single best cookware set I've ever seen in my career at this price point."

Due to a new focus on heat distribution, this set requires less heat, less energy and guarantees faster food cooking that will actually lower your energy bill. It also eliminates any chance of you getting sick from your cookware.

Our favorite 6 Piece Cookware set sports the following features:

- High-gauge aluminum body guarantees perfect heat distribution

- PFOA free, all coatings are free from nickel and heavy metals

- Made in Italy

- Reaches a high temperature faster requiring less heat, energy and power

- Environmentally friendly energy saving cooking

- Non-slip bottom for top notch stability

- Fork proof surface

- Superb non-stick coating

- Dishwasher safe and easy to clean



$100 Off Top Performing 6 Piece Italian Cookware Set + Free Delivery

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

