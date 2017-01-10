Life-proof photo & file back-up for $12

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you time and money, today we protect your photos, movies, music and other important files.



While cloud storage is all fine and dandy, Apple's iCloud frequently has its share of problems and syncing issues, and have you ever failed to access a drop box file right before a crucial presentation?



The best flash drive we've been testing for months is waterproof, shock proof, super fast and compatible with both Macs, Window's based laptops, Chromebooks and even Android smartphones!

Watch us soak the flash drive and then transfer storage at CES 2017 right here!



At its lowest price today, the Meco 2 In 1 Thumb Drive brings the following features:



- Dustproof

- Shock Resistant

- Waterproof

- No software required

- Easily store photos, movies, music, presentations, documents, sensitive data

- Smartphone compatible Android attachment

- Micro USB and standard USB compatible

- Works with Windows computers, laptops, Macs and Chromebooks



While various sizes are available at prices as low as $12, the best bang for your buck is on the 64GB model:



52% Off Meco Waterproof & Shockproof Flash Drives + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $23.99

***Non-Prime Members can score free shipping with this trial.



