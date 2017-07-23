How to stop neck pain (and snoring) on the go!

CLEVELAND, OH - I call this a miracle pillow! In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today we have a deal that can benefit your body, your marriage and your wallet! Perfect for naps and summer travel, your solution is on sale.



Whether you snore like a freight train (like I do), or are you're suffering from neck, back or shoulder pain, today one pillow can make a world of difference.



Two doctors helped with today's testing, article and round-up with a third weighing in remotely so I can assure you the Black Mountain Memory Foam Support pillow lives up to its name.



Brandy Golden, a doctor of physical therapy, tells us: "A lot of people have neck or back pain, and they don't understand where it's coming from. Rather than looking at their posture, they resort to medicine when they don't have to."



"I couldn't agree more" says health and fitness expert. Dr. Derek Alessi. "Use this great pillow Matt found a deal on. It will keep your spine straight, keep the pressure off it. You'll be in less pain. This is one of the most beneficial bargains I've ever seen."



Click the play button to watch two local doctors explain why this pillow rocks.



The B.M.P Memory Foam neck pillow:



- Provides the ultimate neck support

- Corrects your posture, keeps pressure of your spine

- Helps you breathe better which leads to less snoring

- Great for home and relaxation

- High-density memory foam

- Not made of cheap bean bag material like competing products

- Outer sleeve removes and is machine washable

- Ideal for travel and relaxation



50% Off Black Mountain Products Memory Foam Support Pillow + Lifetime Warranty + Free Shipping

MSRP: $32.00

Now: $15.99

**This will sell out quickly at this price!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA