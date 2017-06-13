WATCH: 11-year-old girl lifts 150 pounds and you can too!

CLEVELAND, OH - Just in time for Father's Day 2017 and just before all of those back to school move-ins, today I protect your back and your wallet.



As some of you may know, I'm recovering from surgery and I just bought a house. I'm more useless than ever before as I can't move or lift anything. At the same time I've heard from countless viewers with back problems in need of assistance.



I put the "Shoulder Dolly" to the test! Developed by two professional movers, this ingenious system allows almost anyone to safely move up to 800 pounds of weight.



Watch an 11-year-old girl lift 150 pounds of weight: Click the play button to watch my product test.



- Life heavy and bulk objects

- Avoid back strain and pain

- Lift almost anything up to 800 pounds in weight and up to 10 feet in length

- Keeps arms and hands free

- Safe body stabilization

- Move furniture and appliances more easily than ever before

- Lowest recorded price in honor of Father's Day



Please consult with a doctor before you lift anything. Please make sure you are physically able to use this system although it is designated for use by people of all strengths and of all ages.



$20 Off Shoulder Dolly Two Person Moving System + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

No stores pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA