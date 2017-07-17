Tech Tuesday: Hear who's at your door for $13

CLEVELAND, OH - If you have a doorbell at your home or office that hasn't evolved since 1970, today's $12.99 upgrade is the absolute best tech deal in the country. In my continued quest to save you time and cash, this deal - which sold out this spring - is back with loud wireless functionality.



Click the play button for today's video to watch us install the doorbell in under 15 seconds and hear how loud it is!



This top-rated wireless doorbell brings the following features to any home or small business right out of the box:



- 900-foot operating range

- 36 chimes and adjustable volume

- Included and removable 12-volt battery lasts at least two years

- Plug-and-play operation

- Extremely sleek with LED light

- Hear who is at your door

- Ideal for apartments, condos, large homes, dorms and the elderly

- Heat and weather resistant

- Mounts with included adhesive or included screw bracket

- Tested better than any other doorbell in similar price ranges



61% Off Top Rated Waterproof Wireless Doorbells + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $32.99

Now: $12.99

**Not a Prime Member? Use this trial to score free shipping



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

