Costco is raising its membership fees

If you shop at Costco, brace for higher membership fees.

Starting in June, the wholesale retailer announced on Thursday will increase its annual membership fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada Goldstar (individual), Business, and Business add-on members (“Primary” Members). That brings the total annual fee to $60.

Annual executive memberships fees in the U.S. and Canada will increase from $110 to $120. The maximum annual 2% reward associated with the Executive Membership will increase from $750 to $1,000.

The rate hike affects around 35 million members, about half of whom are Executive Members, says the company.

