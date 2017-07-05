DBJ Jobs: Marijuana edibles chef Hope Frahm has quite the operation

Wax at Love's Oven (Photo: DBJ)

Hope Frahm used to be a mechanic, but after a work accident, her life took an unlikely turn — into pastries.

The now classically-trained pasty chef said it was the accident, which ultimately burned off her taste buds, that ignited her love of baking because she sought to understand the art through touch, smell and sight. Frahm spent years working in Las Vegas under such names as chefs Thomas Keller and Wolfgang Puck before answering a Craigslist ad to work in Denver.

Now, Frahm heads up Love's Oven, a marijuana edible kitchen in Denver that pumps out everything from brownies, to chocolates, to cakes and more — all with a little something extra.

Watch the full vbideo and read more on the Denver Business Journal's website.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal