Denver-area consumer prices rise as pricier housing outweighs cheaper energy

(Photo: BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Consumer prices in the Denver region rose 2.6 percent last year, with a sharp increase in housing costs outweighing a decline in energy prices.

That’s according to a report today from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report, covering the 12-county Denver-Boulder-Greeley area, compares consumer prices in the second half of 2016 to those in the second half of 2015.

The report shows the cost of shelter — including rent and mortgage payments — jumped 7 percent last year in the Denver region, counteracting a 4.6 percent decline in consumer energy costs.

The region’s food prices, meanwhile, rose a scant 0.2 percent last year from late-2015 levels.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p0tzw

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)