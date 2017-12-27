Denver-based Gates files for IPO

The tower at 1144 15th St. in downtown Denver will display Gates Industrial Corp. name on the top. CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL

DENVER - Denver-based Gates Industrial Corp. says it has applied to list ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which first talked about going public in 2012, is now making its move. It filed for an IPO of up to $100 million, according to Securities and Exchange documents. It will be listed under the symbol GTES.

Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Gates' parent company, will continue to own majority voting power in the manufacturing company that got started in Denver as a rubber plant in 1911.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lkdiIq.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal