Denver businesses dealing with uptick in fake money: What you need to know

KUSA - The Subway near 4th and Broadway in Denver is no longer accepting any bills over $20.

They say it's because of a rash of fake money they've been getting recently.

"It's not something that as a business owner you want to have to deal with," Nancy Cain said, general manager of Meininger's Art Supplies across the street.

Meininger's has seen its own issues with counterfeit bills, collecting three fake $50 and $100 bills in a matter of three weeks.

"Yeah it's not a good feeling," she said.

Along with Meininger's supplies manager Phil Wahlen, Cain has implemented new checks to make sure her business is no longer a victim of fake money.

Every bill over $20 is now inspected, and not with those black markers you're used to seeing. Those markers react to starch, which real cloth bills don't have.

People have gotten sneaky and reprinted money on the cloth, giving places with markers the assumption they're all good, so Meininger's has gone with a look and feel technique.

"Real money is printed using an ink press so the ink on there is raised," Wahlen said.

Just down the road from Meininger's, Floyd's Barber Shop says over the holiday season they received four fake bills in just a matter of four days.

To combat the same victimization they've looked at red and blue "hairs" that appear on real money. Its texture allows for further confirmation.

The secret service investigates counterfeit crimes and says you cannot get in trouble for using fake money unknowingly. They need to be able to prove intent.

They say the most common ways to get duped are through transactions at yard sales or off websites like Craigslist.

For a full list of how to distinguish real from fake money visit knowyourmoney.com

