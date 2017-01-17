Denver businesses see rise in counterfeit bills

KUSA - Denver businesses have seen an increase in fake bills being circulated recently.

Business owners around Denver have placed increased importance on guarding against scammers. Some employees are trained to use machines designed to verify a bill has all the legal watermarks, while other stores provide their staff with examples of counterfeit money as a training aid.

While many businesses take appropriate measures to protect themselves against fake bills, it can be very difficult to differentiate between authentic and counterfeit, and certain methods (such as counterfeit detection pens) are not always accurate.

The issue extends to the average consumer who may be unaware they are carrying fake currency and end up spending it as a result.

Here are some tips from the Federal Reserve to make spotting a fake a little easier:

Know the security features in genuine currency, such as the watermark and security thread, and check these features carefully. Security threads can be seen with the naked eye, and they also glow in UV light. Each denomination has a unique color.

Check the authenticity of the bill by looking for features that counterfeiters may have trouble replicating. Color shifting ink (that changes colors slightly depending on the angle of the bill), raised printing, fine detailed lines and text, and red and blue fibers woven into the fabric of the bill are all features that are hard to duplicate.

Double check that the serial number matches the series year printed on the bills, that it's the same color as the Treasury Seal, and that it is spaced and aligned evenly.

Compare the bill with another you know to be genuine.

Feel the bill. Genuine bills tend to feel thinner than counterfeit ones.

Don't rely solely on machines, pens, or other tactics that may give you false results.

If you think you've received fake currency, notify your local police and be sure to note down some information about the individual who tried to spend it, including physical characteristics and vehicle information, if possible.

Keep the suspected counterfeit separate from real money to avoid accidental mix-ups.

(© 2017 KUSA)