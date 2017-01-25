Denver cloud computing company says it's raised $11M in January

Luke Norris, founder of Faction and who is a former Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 finalist, in 2012. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver cloud computing company says it's raised $11 million in capital so far this month.

Faction, a Denver computer-server colocation business formerly known as PeakColo, said most of the funding came from Meritage Funds and Sweetwater Capital and new equity investors, Charterhouse Strategic Partners and Rifkin-Pottle Group, as well as debt financing from Ares Capital Corporation.

Faction said the $11 million in debt and equity capital will be used for company expansion and to meet customer demand. The company claims it experienced 44 percent year-over-year growth last year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j5pU7W

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)