Denver energy company says its IPO will raise $397M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new Denver energy company said an initial public offering of its stock will raise net proceeds of approximately $397 million.
Jagged Peak Energy Inc., which will trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JAG," said it's priced its IPO at $15 per share.
That's at the low end of a $16-$18 price range initially estimated by the oil and gas company.
