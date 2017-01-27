Denver energy company says its IPO will raise $397M

Joe Jaggers, CEO of Denver oil and gas company Jagged Peak Energy. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new Denver energy company said an initial public offering of its stock will raise net proceeds of approximately $397 million.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., which will trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JAG," said it's priced its IPO at $15 per share.

That's at the low end of a $16-$18 price range initially estimated by the oil and gas company.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kbxn50

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)