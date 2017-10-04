Denver firm signs solar shingle deal with Dow Chemical; shares soar

Real Goods of Denver has signe3d a licensing deal with Dow Chemical. (Photo: Real Goods Solar)

A Denver solar company said it's signed a commercialization deal with The Dow Chemical Company and its shares were soaring in early Wednesday trading.

Real Goods Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: RGSE) said it signed a licensing deal with Dow for the Powerhouse solar shingles system.

In early Wednesday trading, shares in Real Goods Solar were up more than 207 percent, rising $1.70 to $2.52.

