Denver firm signs solar shingle deal with Dow Chemical; shares soar

A Denver solar company said it's signed a commercialization deal with The Dow Chemical Company and its shares were soaring in early Wednesday trading.
Real Goods Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: RGSE) said it signed a licensing deal with Dow for the Powerhouse solar shingles system.
In early Wednesday trading, shares in Real Goods Solar were up more than 207 percent, rising $1.70 to $2.52.
Read more about this local company at the Denver Business Journal.
