Denver grows more popular as a moving destination

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:51 PM. MST February 08, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver has gained in popularity as a destination for people moving from one city to another.

That’s according to truck-rental company Penske Corp., which issued its annual report today on the nation’s top 10 moving destinations.

The ranking is based on Penske one-way truck rental data for 2016.

Denver comes in at No. 4 this year, up two notches for last year’s No. 6 ranking.

