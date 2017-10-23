Denver hotel company wants to get out of the business of owning hotels

Red Lion Corp. wants to sell this hotel it owns in Salt Lake City as well as 10 others. (Photo: Red Lion photo to the DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A national hotel chain that recently moved its headquarters to Denver said it wants to get out of the business of owning hotels.

Red Lion Hotels Corp. (NYSE: RLH) said it wants to concentrate on hotel franchising and not owning hotels. It's putting up for sale 11 hotels that it owns that could be sold for as much as a total of $175 million.

Earlier this month, Red Lion sold its entertainment subsidiary, TicketsWest.com Inc., to Paciolan LLC for $6 million.

Now the company said it wants to concentrate solely on franchising.

Read more about their plans at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL