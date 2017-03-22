Denver millennials less likely to live with their parents

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Is your nest no longer empty? You’re not alone.

Just over a quarter — 25.5 percent — of Denver-area millennials ages 18 to 34 live with their parents, according to a new report from apartment search site Abodo, citing U.S. Census Bureau data.

If that rate seems high to you, you’ll be surprised to learn that there are 36 other U.S. metro areas where the rate of young adults sharing quarters with Mom and/or Dad is even higher than in Denver.

In fact, the national rate is just over a third — 34.1 percent. And in six cities — Miami-Fort Lauderdale; Riverside, California; New York; Los Angeles; Philadelphia and Detroit — the rate exceeds 40 percent, with Miami topping out at 44.8 percent, Abodo says.

