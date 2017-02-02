Denver radio station owner Entercom to take over CBS Radio

(Photo: SCANRAIL | ISTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CBS Corp.'s CBS Radio, which has been up for sale for the better part of the past year, will merge into Entercom Communications Corp., which owns several Denver radio stations.

Financial terms of the deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, were not released.

David J. Field, president and CEO of Entercom (NYSE: ETM), will lead the combined company. It will have a nationwide footprint of 244 stations, including 23 of the top 25 U.S. markets, as well as digital and events platforms. Entercom is already the fourth-largest U.S. radio company and will move up to second behind IHeartMedia.

In Denver, Entercom operates KALC-FM (Alice 105.9), KQMT-FM (The Mountain), KQKS-FM (KS107.5), KEZW-AM (Cruisin 1430) and KALC-HD2-FM (Comedy 103.5).

