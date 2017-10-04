Denver rent hikes are slowing, studies agree

(Photo: KARAGRUBIS)

Denver rent hikes appear to be slowing, compared with the rest of the country, new studies indicate.

Rents for an apartment in Denver have increased 2.7 percent in the past year, compared with a national increase of 2.8 percent and a statewide yearly increase of 3.5 percent, according to San Francisco-based Apartment List.

The slowing rental hike was echoed by apartment-finding firm Zumper, which indicated the rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver has gone up 3.1 percent in the past year to a median level of $1,340. Denver's the nation's 20th-priciest place to rent an apartment, according to Zumper.

