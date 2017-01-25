Denver tech company expands internationally again, buys London firm

Rob Carpenter, co-founder and CEO of AppIt Ventures (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver app development company has expanded internationally again, this time buying a London-based app developer.

AppIt Ventures, a software development company, said it's acquired The App Geeks, which specializes in app development for startups, small and medium businesses and individuals, for an undisclosed sum.

“Our acquisition of The App Geeks provides us with a presence to better serve clients in Great Britain and throughout Europe,” said Rob Carpenter, CEO at AppIt Ventures, in a statement.

The acquisition comes less than two years after AppIt's purchase of Bravemount IT Solutions in 2015; a company that was twice the size of AppIt located in Hyderabad, India.

