Denver's $937M bond package has lots of support — and a few critics too

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The $937 million bond package that Denverites are now voting on has plenty of high-profile supporters, and a campaign that’s raised $2.2 million, to urge Denver residents to vote in favor of the spending proposals.

But the package of general-obligation (GO) bonds — spread across seven ballot questions — has its critics, too.

One of them is Brian Vande Krol, a Denver resident, real estate appraiser and member of the Colorado Republican Business Coalition (CRBC).

While there is no organized opposition to the bond vote, Vande Krol is a no vote on the series of questions, 2A through 2G, on the Denver ballot. He said he doesn’t like the city’s pitch that the 460 projects, if all seven questions are approved, can be paid for without any new taxes.

