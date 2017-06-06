Dish Network slammed with record $280M robo-calling fine; vows appeal

(Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. Monday was hit with a $280 million fine for making illegal robocalls by an Illinois judge.

U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough ordered the Douglas County company (Nasdaq: DISH) to pay $168 million to the federal government and $84 million to the states of California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio for violating federal "do not call" rules, with another $28 million awarded to the states for violations of state rules.

The states and the federal government sued Dish eight years ago for making 55 million illegal robocalls, with government officials saying at that time "if you call consumers whose numbers are on the Do Not Call Registry, you’re breaking the law."

Bloomberg reported that Dish vowed to appeal Myerscough's decision, saying in a statement that "Dish has long taken its compliance with telemarketing laws seriously" and the company blamed contractors for the infractions.

Read more at the Denver Business: http://bit.ly/2sA4JvO

© 2017 KUSA-TV