Dish Network's Q2 net income drops like a rock

(Photo: SCOTT OLSON | GETTY IMAGES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. reported second-quarter net income plummeted to $40 million from $424 million a year earlier and earnings fell to 9 cents a share from 91 cents.

Affecting the company in the latest quarter, the Douglas County satellite TV provider was slammed with a $280 million fine by an Illinois judge for making illegal robocalls.

Second-quarter revenues fell to $3.64 billion from $3.86 billion in 2016.

Dish didn't lose a many pay-TV subscribers in the quarter: It reported losing only 196,000 in the latest quarter, compared with a decline of approximately 281,000 in the second quarter 2016.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2unXTZU

© 2017 KUSA-TV