Dow closes over 20,000 for 1st time in history; here are Colorado's biggest winners

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Investors are teeming with confidence, with many citing the pro-growth policies and proposed tax cuts of President Donald Trump's administration.

As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 20,000 for the first time today.

The rally has been helped along by by Trump’s signing of numerous business-friendly executive orders since his inauguration on Friday, including Tuesday's revival of the controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

The Dow nearly topped 20,000 in December and again on Jan. 6 ,when it came within 0.37 point of the landmark. But today, it finally surpassed the milestone.

