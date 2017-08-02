KUSA
Dow closes over 22,000 for 1st time ever; here are Colorado's big Wall Street winners

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:02 PM. MDT August 02, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wall Street set a new record close today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 22,000 for the first time.

The blue-chip index touched 22,036 before closing at 22016.24, up 52.32 points.

Gains by Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) were a big factor behind the record close, with shares up 4.7 percent on the session.

As for the broader market, it was a winning day for most Colorado stocks (none of which factor into the Dow average).

