Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes

WASHINGTON (AP) - Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault.



But a consumer group says it happens and often. And it's a problem.



The Consumer Federation of America says it found premium hikes in some cases reaching $400. The group looked at premium quotes in 10 cities from five of the nation's largest auto insurers and found that Progressive aggressively used a not-at-fault penalty, surcharging drivers in eight of the cities.



GEICO, Farmers and Allstate sometimes raised rates. State Farm was the exception, with no penalties for not-at-fault accidents.



The industry says some insurers may consider information from not-at-fault accidents. But not all do, and that is one of several factors that could cause premiums to rise.

