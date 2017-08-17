E-470 waives half million in tolls related to fiery crash on I-25

Tanker fire on I-25 (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - The Colorado Department of Transportation will only have to pay operating expenses for an E-470 detour where tolls were waived following a fiery tanker crash in late May.

The Transportation Commission accepted E-470's proposal to waive the $546,703 accrued in tolls during the 16-hour long closure on Interstate 25 near the Denver Tech Center.

CDOT is only expected to pay out $6,503 in operating expenses for the detour, officials announced during a transportation commission meeting on Thursday.

During the closure, more than 52,000 additional vehicles took E-470 as an alternative.

PREVIOUS: Videos show scale of I-25 tanker fire

Tanker crash on I-25 (Photo: KUSA FILE)

The fire sparked just before noon on May 31 in the northbound lanes of I-25 at Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue. CDOT says a fuel tanker blew a tire and crashed into the median, catching fire.

It took crews nearly three hours to put out the blaze, and heat from the fire caused damage to the pavement and median barrier.

NEW: @ColoradoDOT agrees to pay @E470 $6,503 for May 31 I-25 closure. Covers assistance with detour, not estimated $546,703 in tolls. #9News pic.twitter.com/AfZ5A1V8E2 — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 17, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV