Forbes ranks the wealthiest Coloradans (and pegs Trump's worth)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Charlie Ergen once again is the highest-ranking Coloradan on Forbes magazine’s latest list of the world’s billionaires.

Ergen, the 64-year-old co-founder and chairman of Dish Network Corp., comes in at No. 47 worldwide with a net worth that Forbes estimates at $18.3 billion. That’s considerably higher than last year’s ranking of No. 77 and estimated net worth of $12.2 billion.

After Ergen among well-off Coloradans comes investor Philip Anschutz, at No. 96 worldwide, with net worth of $12.5 billion.

No. 3 in the state is media mogul John Malone, chairman of the Liberty companies, Np. 174 worldwide, with net worth pegged at $7.7 billion.

