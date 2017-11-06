Fort Collins residents could see higher utility bills in 2018

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins residents and businesses could see utility bills increase in 2018 as the city adjusts rates to cover the cost of providing electrical and water services.

The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider proposed utility rates that would add about $3.70 — or 2.2 percent — to the typical monthly residential bill, according to city staff.

Charges for electrical service would increase 1.8 percent, with most of the adjustment intended to cover increases in the wholesale price of electricity from Platte River Power Authority.

Council also will be asked to approve details of implementing a time-of-use, or TOU, rate structure for electrical service. City staff members recommend starting TOU rates, which would be higher during times of peak energy demand, in October.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2znGUv0

(Copyright © 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)