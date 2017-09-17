Here's where that winning $133 million Powerball ticket was sold

KUSA - Grand Junction is the luckiest city in the state today, at least according to the Colorado Lottery.
That $133.2 million ticket was sold at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road.
But it doesn't stop there -- a $100,000 winning ticket sold at the Walmart Fuel Center on Warrior Way, and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at Safeway on Horizon Drive, both in Grand Junction.
According to the lottery’s website, the winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 17-18-24-25-31. The Powerball was 24 and the Power Play was 2.
Our #Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Grand Junction at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Rd! Someone in GJ is $133.2 million richer!!— Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) September 17, 2017
The winner has until March 15, 2018 to claim their $130 million prize.
We'll give you a second as you try to track down long lost friends and family members in GJ.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs