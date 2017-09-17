Here's where that winning $133 million Powerball ticket was sold

KUSA - Grand Junction is the luckiest city in the state today, at least according to the Colorado Lottery.

That $133.2 million ticket was sold at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road.

But it doesn't stop there -- a $100,000 winning ticket sold at the Walmart Fuel Center on Warrior Way, and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at Safeway on Horizon Drive, both in Grand Junction.

According to the lottery’s website, the winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 17-18-24-25-31. The Powerball was 24 and the Power Play was 2.

Our #Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Grand Junction at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Rd! Someone in GJ is $133.2 million richer!! — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) September 17, 2017

The winner has until March 15, 2018 to claim their $130 million prize.

We'll give you a second as you try to track down long lost friends and family members in GJ.

© 2017 KUSA-TV