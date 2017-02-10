Hickenlooper's picks for Colorado PUC sail through Senate confirmation

Jeff Ackermann, who was confirmed as the chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission on Friday, is the former director of the Colorado Energy Office. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper’s two nominees for slots on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission were confirmed by the state Senate Friday — a swift move that surprised some onlookers.

The two nominees, Jeff Ackermann as chairman of the PUC, and Wendy Moser as a commissioner, appeared Thursday before the Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy Committee for about two hours.

The committee recommended both nominees to the full Senate for consideration, although both were subject to sharp questions from some committee members about the PUC’s responsibility for high electricity rates in southern Colorado.

The committee voted 10-1 to recommend Moser to the full Senate, with Sen. Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo the sole nay vote. The committee voted 8-3 to recommend Ackermann to the full Senate, with Sens. Garcia, Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, and John Cooke, R-Greeley, the three nay votes.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.