Historic downtown Denver building sells for $17 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 115,000-square-foot historic building in downtown Denver has sold for $17.6 million to a California company.

Harbor Associates LLC, in a joint venture with Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Real Estate, purchased 821 17th St. in an off-market, all-cash deal from NAI Shames Makovsky.

The property was built in 1907 and is listed on the National Historic Register. It formerly served as the headquarters for Colorado Business Bank and its predecessor, Colorado Women's Bank.

"We like the fundamentals of the Denver market and continue to find interesting opportunities to invest in the value-add space through our deep network of brokerage relationships and ability to move quickly," said Justin Loiacono, principal at Harbor. "We have a robust pipeline of activity behind this transaction and look forward to continuing to build our Denver portfolio.”

