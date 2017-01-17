How much do mayors make? Here's where Denver's Hancock ranks among 60 mayors

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A career in city government is rarely a road to riches, what with the perpetual budget challenges and ethics constraints that go hand-in-hand with public service. That said, some cities are more generous than others.

An American City Business Journal analysis of mayoral salaries in Denver and 59 other major U.S. cities has highlighted a wide disparity in pay in public office, particularly for the men and women elected to run City Hall.

ACBJ's research included 41 mayors whose budgeted salaries top the $100,000 threshold, including seven who are slated to earn more than $200,000 per year. It also included eight big-city mayors whose annual budgeted salaries fall below $40,000 per year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jvoZNa

