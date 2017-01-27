How much of their income do Denver homeowners spend on their mortgage?

Denver homeowners spend 25 percent of their income on their mortgage payment, well above the national average. (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver homeowners spend a quarter of their income on their mortgage payments, well above the national average.

Nationally, homeowners spend 14.6 percent of their income on mortgage payments, according to research by online real estate company Zillow.

Across the entire Denver metro area, homeowners spend 19.6 percent of their income on mortgage payments, and the city with lowest percentage is Highlands Ranch, where homeowners have the smallest mortgage burden at 16.3 percent.

