Iconic Denver bar changes ownership — but isn't changing anything else

Jim Karagas, owner of My Brother's Bar near 15th and Platte streets. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSNIESS JOURNAL - Maybe it is only appropriate that My Brother’s Bar is passing from one long-time family to another.

My Brother's Bar is the the iconic, beat-poet-hangout, hamburger joint located in the Lower Highlands neighborhood.

Restaurant owners Jim and Linda Karagas are in the process of selling the business to Paula, David and Danny Newman, a family that has worked and hung out there since Paula got a job as a waitress there in 1984.

She’s served as the general manager of the establishment for three years, while husband David continues to work as an optometrist and son Danny is an entrepreneur and co-founder of tech company Roximity.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iBCkEa

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)