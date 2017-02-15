Inflation in Colorado, the West stays at high level, thanks to pricier gasoline, housing

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Consumer prices in Colorado and other western states rose 2.5 percent in the year ending in January, the same year-over-year pace of inflation as in December, according to a federal report today.

The 2.5 percent rise in the West’s consumer price index (CPI) over the previous year is the highest increase since January 2016’s 2.6 percent year-over-year gain, according to monthly reports from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prior to that, annual CPI gains across the West were under 2 percent going back to November 2014.

The pace of annual inflation in the West has been picking up steam since it stood at 1.4 percent in July.

Higher prices for gasoline and shelter are a key driver of the western states’ price gains over the last year, the BLS report says.

