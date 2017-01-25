Innovest Portfolio Solutions acquires boutique firm

Denver-based Innovest Portfolio Solutions, an investment-related consulting services firm, has acquired a Denver-based boutique investment consulting firm, Seven Two Partners. (Photo: IMAGE PROVIDED BY GETTY IMAGES (DESIGNER491))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Innovest Portfolio Solutions, an investment-related consulting services firm, has acquired a Denver based boutique investment consulting firm.

Innovest announced the acquisition of Seven Two Partners, a firm that focuses entirely on investment portfolios, saying that its addition will bolster its due diligence process and provide additional research support.

Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Nicholas Rotello, founder of Seven Two Partners, will join Innovest as the chief investment officer.

